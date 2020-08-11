A number of guests who stayed at Deerhurst Resort over the Civic Holiday Long Weekend tested positive for COVID-19 at some point after their visit.

Deerhurst General Manager Jesse Hamilton confirmed that information in an email to MyMuskokaNow.

The resort was advised of the cases on Sunday by the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit.

It is unable to confirm how many guests contracted the virus.

Deerhurst says it is working with the Simcoe Muskoka Health Unit to ensure the safety of their staff, guests, and community.

The resort continues to operate with reduced occupancy and extensive COVID-prevention measures.

Hamilton says they are confident that these measures will prove effective in safely handling this situation as well as the possibility of similar situations in the future.