A Huntsville restaurant has been forced to close its doors temporarily after an individual with COVID-19 paid a visit over the Civic Holiday Long Weekend.

In an interview with MyMuskokaNow, owner of 3 Guys and a Stove, Jeff Suddaby says that the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit informed him about the case on August 9th – which resulted in the closure of the restaurant, as staff gets tested.

Suddaby says because it was almost a week before they were told and because the server who had served the customer in question continued to work following the visit – they opted to shut down their restaurant and food truck as a precaution.

“I want to make sure all our employees are negative. I certainly don’t affect our employees or their families, nor do I want it to affect customers who come through our doors once we reopen.”

According to Suddaby, the Health Unit didn’t confirm if the case was a Muskoka resident, but the health unit’s web page hasn’t indicated a new case in the District in nearly a month.

The server who served the infected customer has also been asked to quarantine until August 17th.

Suddaby adds that until they get word from the SMDHU – they will sit tight.

“We’re sitting here in a hold pattern. We’re shut down, and the folks at the clinic are telling us it’s going to be roughly 48 hours. So, hopefully, we’ll have some direction so that we can make decisions for whether we are reopening or whether we continue to stay closed, depending on the results of the tests.”

Suddaby says they should receive test results by Thursday.