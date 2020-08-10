MUSKOKA, ON-Lakeland Energy is aiming to receive funding from the provincial and federal government to increase internet connectivity throughout cottage country.

CEO of Lakeland Energy Chris Litschko tells MyMuskokaNow the funding is part of the government’s plan to support a broadband network infrastructure that best meets local connectivity needs.

The government is finalizing the funding plan, with the federal portion coming out with $6 billion over 10 years.

Over the coming weeks or months, Litschko said there is a chance for Lakeland to apply to receive funding to support their plan to bring better internet across the region.

Litschko adds the company’s $30 million plan they established, has looked at areas around cottage country that are either suffering from weak internet points or lack it altogether.

If the funding comes through, Lakeland will initiate their plan to launch 11 separate projects in areas like Gravenhurst, the majority of Muskoka, Parry Sound, Dwight and South River that will increase the internet coverage to 21,000 homes and businesses that reach almost 100,000 residents.

“With our 500 kilometres of fibre optics, access to more than 100 towers, and local ownership and expertise, Lakeland is uniquely positioned to help deliver more broadband where it is most needed,” said Litschko.

While there is no set timeline for when Lakeland could potentially receive the $30 million from the government, the company confirmed that if they do, they will be able to initiate their plan immediately.