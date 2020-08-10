Ontario is reporting over 100 new COVID-19 cases.

Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Christine Elliott tweeted Monday morning that the province added 115 cases, after a full week of reporting fewer than 100 daily cases.

Elliott says while it’s a slight uptick and an end to the streak, we shouldn’t lose sight of the fact that thanks to your efforts the trend in the province remains downward.

Windsor-Essex, the only part of Ontario still in Stage 2, will join the rest of the province in Stage 3 as of Wednesday.

Elliott says 28 out of 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 18 of them reporting no new cases.

On Sunday, the province processed 22,275 tests.

The provincial death toll remains at 2,786.

90.6% of cases have been resolved.