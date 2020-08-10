A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for parts of cottage country.

Environment Canada has issued an advisory for Huntsville and Baysville, with conditions favourable for the development of severe storms capable of strong winds, large hail and heavy rain.

The weather agency says they expect extreme weather to develop this afternoon into this evening – with the main threats being strong damaging winds gusting up to 100 kilometres per hour and torrential downpours.

Environment Canada notes that strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings and break branches off trees – affecting power lines in some areas.

Intense lightning is also likely and the weather agency warns that heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

