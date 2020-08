BRACEBRIDGE, ON-The Town of Bracebridge has confirmed that Peterson Road is going to close temporarily for emergency power line repairs.

Set for August 10th and the 11th, 1296 Peterson Road will be closed off to all non-local pedestrian and vehicular traffic from 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

For more info, visit the Town of Bracebridge’s website here.