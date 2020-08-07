Hydro One has extended its winter policy of not disconnecting power to residents affected by the COVID-19 pandemic (Supplied by Pixabay)

The utility made the announcement today however no date was given about how long the extension will be in place.

The ban on residential electricity disconnections was put in place during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. The utility is also extending its Pandemic Relief Program which provides customers financial relief and payment flexibility if they are in need.

Customers may also be eligible for the Ontario Energy Support Program and the COVID-19 Energy Assistance Program. To find out more click here.