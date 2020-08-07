GRAVENHURST, ON-Police have found the driver of a vehicle involved in an incident with OPP earlier this week.

On August 4th, just after 3:00 p.m., an officer stopped a vehicle on Ferguson Road in Gravenhurst, but as they approached the car, two passengers jumped out and ran off while the vehicle sped away, hitting the officer in the process.

The vehicle was later found on Campfire Point Road, and with the assistance of the Canine Unit and the Emergency Response Team, the two passengers were located.

It was discovered that the driver, however, had abandoned the car and fled on foot.

It wasn’t until August 6th when the 43-year-old from Orillia was found and arrested in Ramara Township and is facing several charges including fleeing from police, dangerous driving, assaulting an officer, failing to stop after an accident, failing to comply, and driving without insurance.

He is set to appear in court on August 7th.