LAKE OF BAYS, ON-The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry is looking for help in finding the people involved with dumping a trailer on the side of a road.

On August 2nd, Conservation Officers were patrolling in the Lake of Bays Township when they found a camper trailer that was left on crown land near Circular Lake.

It is believed the people involved deposited the trailer, along with other items between July 30th and August 2nd.

Conservation Officers continue to patrol and protect natural resources and are reminding everyone that by respecting seasons, sanctuaries, as well as bag and possession limits – we all assist in ensuring natural resources stay healthy.

The MNRF said protecting the health and safety of Ontarians is their number one priority, and they are asking anyone with info about this to contact Conservation Officer Tyler Grant at 705-346-0987.