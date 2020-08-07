The town of Huntsville is letting you know that final property tax bills have been mailed out for the 2020 fiscal year.

If you haven’t received it, the town encourages you to contact the finance department as soon as possible.

The due date is set for August 31.

Council has already waived penalties on both the interim and final installment amounts until September 30.

The town notes that interest on previous year tax arrears will continue to be calculated regularly.

For more information on property taxes – head to the Property Tax Information page.