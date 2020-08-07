BRACEBRIDGE, ON-Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare is advising the public of ongoing road work just outside the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital.

Crews are working on pavement repairs which will temporarily affect vehicular traffic at the front of the hospital and at times, the front entrance from Ann Street may be reduced to one lane.

Meanwhile, the driveway to the emergency entrance will see a temporary closure for vehicular traffic while repairs are underway.

While the emergency entrance will still remain accessible to foot traffic, emergency patient drop-off will be directed to the main doors.

MAHC thanks the public for their understanding as they undergo these improvements.