The town of Gravenhurst is launching a new tourism microsite to showcase itself as a top tourist destination.

With the majority of Ontario now in Stage 3 of the province’s recovery plan, the town says people are feeling the need to travel and are looking for ideas, information and resources to assist with their planning.

As a result, the town is announcing the launch of a microsite to help provide an additional layer of information specifically related to year-round tourism and travel for visitors.

On the town’s website, the “Explore and Play” menu option has been transformed into ‘Visit Gravenhurst.’

Under this menu, visitors and residents alike can find information on dining, accommodations, attractions, events and activities, as well as suggested itineraries to spend a day or longer in Gravenhurst.

“We’ve learned that the greater the availability and access to good information, the higher the success rate is for our community to be chosen as a top destination location, and in turn, creates more exposure for our tourism and retail operators,” Manager of Economic Development, Jeff Loney said.

While tourism-based, this content will also be helpful for local residents.

The site will assist with finding things to do for your friends and families when they visit and allows residents to discover the town they live in by being a “hometown tourist.”

Loney says they plan to provide insider tips, itinerary suggestions, guest bloggers sharing their ideas on what to do in town and ideas for residents to have a staycation.

The microsite features “The Gateway,” a blog highlighting things to see and do in the town for all ages, budgets and interests.

Part of the program includes inviting guest bloggers to also share their experiences for what makes Gravenhurst special to them.

The microsite will also be supported by social media marketing and targeted advertising to increase awareness of the site and the features contained within.

For more information about the creation of this resource, you can email Jeff Loney or call him at 705-684-3412 ext. 280.