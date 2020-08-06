Ontario is reporting fewer than 100 new COVID-19 cases for a fourth day in a row.

Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Christine Elliott tweeted Thursday morning that the province added 95 new cases over the last day.

With 159 more resolved, she says Ontario continues to see a persistent decline in the number of active cases.

Elliott adds the province processed over 26,000 tests on Wednesday.

Locally, 29 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 15 of them reporting no new cases.

One more person died from the virus over the last day bringing the death toll to 2,783.

The province now has 39,809 confirmed cases, with 90.2 per cent considered resolved.