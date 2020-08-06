ORILLIA, ON-The Orillia OPP has charged two Windermere residents on drug possession during a traffic stop.

On August 4th, around 3:00 p.m., the OPP got a call from a concerned driver about a vehicle that was believed to be operated by someone impaired.

Police patrolled the area and found a pickup truck in a West Ridge business parking lot that matched the description given.

While conducting a sobriety test, the attending officer spoke with the driver, and on those grounds, they initiated a drug possession investigation.

As a result, both the 32-year-old driver and 38-year-old passenger were charged with possessing drugs.

Both of the accused are set to appear in court on October 13th.