MUSKOKA, ON-The movie theatres in Bracebridge and Huntsville are planning to reopen next week.

Norwood Theatre in Bracebridge and Capitol Theatre in Huntsville confirmed they would be making adjustments to their operations to ensure the safety of moviegoers.

Both theatres confirmed they will be limiting their capacity to only 50 people per movie and will be closing off rows of seating to allow for physical distancing.

Sanitation stations, ground markers and mandatory masks will also be employed so that residents can enjoy the movies without fear of the virus.

The theatres will both be reopened as of August 14th.

For more info, head to Norwood’s website here and Capitol’s here.