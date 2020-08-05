PENETANGUISHENE, ON-The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has confirmed the first COVID-19 related death in the health district in over two months in Penetanguishene.

It’s the first death since May 16th.

The health unit says the person who passed away was a woman over 80-years-old who initially contracted the virus on July 23rd – after an outbreak was declared at the long-term home, Georgian Residence.

Medical officer of Health Dr. Charles Gardner offered his condolences to the family and reminded everyone to take the proper measures to mitigate the spread of the virus.