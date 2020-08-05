The Huntsville Otters are shoring up their depth between the pipes ahead of the 2020-21 season.

In an interview with MyMuskokaNow on Wednesday, Otters General Manager Marc Gagnon announced his first official signing as GM in goaltender Ian Crane.

The 17-year-old Barrie native comes from the Barrie Colts U-18 ‘AAA’ club.

Gagnon says after all the high praise he’s heard about the young netminder; he’s thrilled to welcome him to the team.

“He’s a very well-positioned goalie. His work ethic is insane apparently; I’ve talked to numerous people about him, and that’s the number one thing that people keep telling me – that his work ethic is insane.”

While Crane comes from a Barrie squad that had its fair share of struggles last season – he did post a pair of shutouts for a squad that won just five games all season – displaying his poise in the net.

Gagnon adds that he had his first opportunity to meet with Crane and his family on Tuesday, and the GM says he was taken aback by the goalie’s maturity.

“Ian is a really nice kid. He seems very positive and really excited to join the Otters, so of course, that put a smile on my face when you have a kid who really wants to be here and show his stuff and he’s going to be given the opportunity to show what he can do in Huntsville.”

According to his player profile, Crane stands 5’11” and weighs 170 pounds.

Gagnon notes that not only is the goalie excited to be here – the organization is excited to have him.

“It’s not too often we can tap into the Barrie Colts Midget ‘AAA’ program, and to get a kid, especially with his skill, is huge for me and for the whole organization.”

With no assurances for what the upcoming season holds, the GM reiterated that they are still proceeding with business as usual.

As for what lies ahead, Gagnon says the team will be holding a small meeting next week to introduce new head coach Andrew Shipley.