HUNTSVILLE, ON-Over the Civic Day long weekend, Huntsville OPP laid 191 traffic charges.

Between July 31st and August 3rd, police concluded it’s Civic Day Long Weekend Safe Driving Campaign – which made officers more visible on roadways to ensure drivers had a safe weekend.

This year’s initiative focused on the “Big 4” driving behaviours that include speeding, distracted driving, not wearing a seatbelt, and impaired driving.

During which, 139 speeding tickets were issued, 2 for stunt driving/racing, one distracted driving, two seatbelt, and one impaired.

OPP is reminding drivers not to let their guard down about other behaviour they need to demonstrate while behind the wheel so that everyone can travel safely.

Huntsville OPP also wants to thank the public for reporting any driving behaviours that put other motorists and their families at risk.