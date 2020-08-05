ALMAGUIN HIGHLANDS, ON-The Almaguin Highlands OPP is reminding residents to move over on the highway for emergency vehicles.

While out on patrol over the Civic Day weekend, officers patrolled villages, towns, waterways, and highways, on the lookout for people not wearing seatbelts, being distracted, aggressive, and impaired.

They were also focused on drivers who would not move over or slow down for emergency vehicles.

Between July 31st and August 3rd, police issued a total of 62 notices, of which, 39 tickets for speeding, two for failing to surrender their permit, 11 for failing to move over or slow down for emergency vehicles, three for liquor offences, two for small vessel regulation offences, and one for failing to hand over their insurance card, along with other traffic offences.

During this weekend, police also conducted several RIDE stops, but the Almaguin Highlands OPP confirmed that no-one was arrested and charged for impaired driving and would like to thank the majority of drivers who were responsible.

As a reminder, the OPP said that if you see an emergency vehicle or tow truck with its lights on and facing the same direction you are headed, slow down and pass with caution.

If the road has more than one lane, move over and leave a lane between you and the emergency vehicle, if you can do so safely.

If you fail to move over, a first-time offence could be laid that could charge the offender $400 to $2,000 as well as three demerit points upon conviction.