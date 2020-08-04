A Bracebridge man is facing charges following a traffic stop by West Parry Sound OPP.

On Monday, around 1:35 a.m., officers were on general patrol in Rosseau in Seguin Township.

After initiating a traffic stop, police spoke to the driver and concluded that alcohol had been consumed and as a result, the arrested the driver and took him to the local detachment for further testing.

As a result, an 18-year old Bracebridge man is facing multiple impaired driving charges including operation while impaired and being a novice driver with a blood alcohol concentration above zero.

The accused was issued a 90-day driver’s licence suspension and had his vehicle impounded for seven days.

He will be before a judge in Parry Sound on August 20.