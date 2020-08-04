Community Paramedics are continuing to offer a number of opportunities for COVID-19 drive through testing.

Testing will be done at a number of locations in Muskoka throughout August with various dates and times scheduled in the district.

You do not need to book an appointment although drive-through times will vary depending on volumes.

Individuals are asked to wear a mask and bring a valid health card.

Upon arrival, follow instructions provided on signs and those of Community Paramedics.

This includes remaining in your vehicle at all times and proceeding to the testing tent only when advised to do so.

Lineups are anticipated – so you’re asked to be patient and understanding, as testing is a top priority.

In addition, drive-through operations may be discontinued immediately if inclement weather approaches or it is unsafe to continue.

If you are travelling from outside of Muskoka, you can still get tested at your local COVID-19 Assessment Centre before heading to cottage country.

Testing is still available by appointment for symptomatic people and asymptomatic people by calling your primary care provider or the Muskoka Assessment Centre line at 1-888-383-7009.

The Assessment Centres and Community Paramedics do not have test results and they have no control over the length of time it takes to process tests.

You will receive detailed information about how to get your test results when you arrive at the drive-through or the Assessment Centres.

If you’ve been tested and would like to view your results, head here.

Here is a list of upcoming testing opportunities: