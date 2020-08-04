Toronto Police Service is looking for a missing woman who once resided in Port Sydney.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 20-year-old Alisha Despres – who was last seen on Friday around 8 a.m., in the Sherbourne Street and Carlton Street area of Toronto.

Despres is described as 5’1″, with a slim build, brown eyes and straight light brown hair.

She was last seen wearing beige shorts, black Dock Martin boots, and an orange and beige hat.

She also has a gold hoop nose jewelry.

Police say they are concerned for her safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5100, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS, online here, the Toronto Police Service Facebook page, or by texting TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637).