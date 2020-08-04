Ontario is reporting fewer than 100 new COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row.

Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Christine Elliott tweeted Tuesday morning that Ontario added 91 new cases today after adding 88 new cases on Monday.

Combined over the same two days, she says there are 242 more resolved with over 42,000 tests processed.

Elliott says 29 of 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 16 of them reporting no new cases.

Four new deaths were also announced on Tuesday, bringing the provincial death toll to 2,792.

A total of 35,601 cases are considered resolved, an increase of 242 since Sunday.

The total number of cases now stands at 39,268.