It looks like beach goers will be able to enjoy Port Sydney Beach over the Civic Holiday long weekend.

In a press release Friday, the town of Huntsville said it has been notified by the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit that the swim advisory has been lifted for the beach.

The town notes that swim lessons will resume at Port Sydney Beach as scheduled. Registered participants will be contacted by Aquatics.

For information on beach water testing and beach water quality visit Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit’s website.