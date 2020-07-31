With the Civic Holiday weekend nearly upon us, the town of Gravenhurst is opening a number of outdoor amenities.

Gravenhurst is expecting a busy weekend on the roads and waterways – and the town is asking residents and visitors to keep safety top of mind.

As we continue the third phase of reopening, the town is opening the Gravenhurst Lion’s Pavilion, the Gull Lake Rotary Park Pavilion and a number of playground structures.

In a press release, Mayor Paul Kelly says they expect the town to be very busy this weekend with increased traffic coming to Muskoka.

“We ask that everyone keeps safety top of mind. This includes safe boating, safe use of beaches, and taking all appropriate COVID-19 precautions when travelling throughout our community. Gravenhurst has experienced very limited cases of COVID-19 and we wish to maintain this with everyone’s help.”

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is also reminding you of the importance of staying in your limited social bubbles, wearing face masks in all business/indoor settings, hand sanitizing, avoiding large groups of people, and properly physically distancing.

The town adds it is urging the public to pay attention to overcrowding and maintain safe distancing at all public beaches.

A full list of COVID-19 Beach Safety protocols is posted on locations as well available on the Town’s website.

OPP, Bylaw Officers and other Town staff will be patrolling public areas with the view to ensuring that everyone is following prescribed safety requirements.

Visitors and residents alike should be reminded that large scale violation of these requirements such as gatherings that do not allow for safe distancing, could result in targeted closures.

The following playground structures are also now open:

Gull Lake Rotary Park – 405 Brock St.

Lookout Park – 500 George St.

Kinsmen Park – 1300 Muskoka Rd. S.

Muskoka Bay Park – 700 Muskoka Rd. 169

Segwun Play Structure at Splash Pad – 1111 Bay St.

All trails remain open in the town, though trail-goers must continue to adhere to physical distancing requirements.

All Town boat launches, as well as public and private docks at the Muskoka Wharf are open, with daily and seasonal boat slip rental opportunities still available.

For more details on facilities that are opening – head to the town’s website.