MUSKOKA, ON-The District of Muskoka is taking measures to address the delays with garbage curbside collection.

In response to public complaints and critiques, the District has engaged additional curbside collection contractors to better help serve residents at this time.

Residents may notice changes to the typical pick-up timing and different trucks servicing their routes but be advised that collection days remain the same.

The District is reminding residents to ensure they have their garbage on the curb by 8:00 a.m. on their collection day regardless of the time of when your items are usually picked-up.

If your collection is missed, bring it inside after 7:00 p.m., and bring it back out in the morning.

For more updates, head to the Muskoka Recycles site here.