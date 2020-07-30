MUSKOKA, ON-In support of frontline workers and to show their appreciation during the pandemic, Muskoka Brewery is launching a new campaign.

Titled ‘Frontline Fridays’ – for every 10 packs of beer the Brewery sells, they will buy one for a frontline worker.

Last week, the Brewery began with delivering the first of six Frontline Fridays.

Brewery President Todd Lewin said they hope that those working around the clock and risking their health to keep the community safe can take time to recharge with a cold beer on them.

The first week of the program saw hundreds of four-packs delivered to Foodland Port Carling, Northern Produce in Bracebridge, Toronto Humane Society, and Websters Beacon in Dwight.

The Brewery is expecting to donate 4,000 four-packs throughout the program, and some of the industries that will receive the beer include health care, grocery, delivery services, first responders, and community services.

“Our team nominated frontline businesses from across the province, and we’re on track to be able to fulfill every request. The organizations nominated are so grateful for the recognition. We’re happy we can do our part to say thank you.”