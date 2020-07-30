GRAVENHURST, ON-Gravenhurst is reminding its residents that the due date for the 2020 final tax bills has been moved.

The bills for all property classes were mailed around June 26th, and they are due August 31st, and to help those who are struggling during the pandemic, the council has extended the waiver penalty of these taxes to coincide with this date.

A few options are available for residents to submit payment.

You can do so by mail, by making the cheque payable to the Town and ensuring they are post-dated to August 31st.

You can also do so through your bank, where you can ask for a teller’s assistance, use an ATM or just go through your phone or internet banking option.

If you have questions about this method, contact your bank branch.

Payments can also be made 24 hours a day at the municipal drop-off box at 3-5 Pineridge Gate in Gravenhurst, but you are asked not to put cash in the box.

If you have not received your bill, contact the town’s Tax Department immediately.

Failure to receive a tax bill does not constitute a reason for non-payment.

If you have any questions, call the Tax Department at 705-687-3412.