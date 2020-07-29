Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he wants answers on why COVID-19 had such a devastating impact on long-term care homes in the province.

It comes as he announced an independent commission into COVID-19’s effect on long-term care homes on Wednesday.

The commission will be led by Judge Frank Marrocco, who previously served as lead counsel for the Walkerton inquiry.

It will look into issues including how COVID-19 spread in long-term care homes, how residents, staff, and families were impacted and the adequacy of measures taken by the province to prevent, isolate, and contain COVID-19.

Ford says the commission will have the power to call witnesses and its final report is due by April 2021.

He says it will be up to the commission as to whether recommendations are issued but he didn’t say if they would be binding.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Stephen Lecce will be releasing the province’s plan for the start of school on Thursday.