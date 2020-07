GRAVENHURST, ON-Gravenhurst is looking for the public’s thoughts on a proposed road name change.

The laneway just off of Three Road in the northwestern part of the municipality is under the consideration of being named Thomas Lyon Lane Private.

If you have any questions or want to provide comments on this proposed name, you can send an email to the Director of Infrastructure, Andrew Stacey.

Comments can’t be submitted any later than noon on August 12th.