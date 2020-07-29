Bracebridge OPP is investigating a motorcycle collision on Muskoka Road 169.

Members of the detachment were dispatched to a collision on Tuesday, around 12:45 p.m. between a motorcycle and another vehicle, both apparently headed westbound on the road near Hill Street in Gravenhurst.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and Muskoka Road 169 was closed for a period of time during OPP’s investigation.

The road has since reopened but police are still investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.