Police are searching for Chase WIlton-Watson, who's been missing since Monday. (photo via OPP)

OPP is searching for a missing man from Muskoka Lakes Township.

Police are asking for assistance from the public in locating 22-year old Chase Wilton-Watson.

The Muskoka Lakes Township resident is described as having a thin built, standing 5’10”, with short red hair.

He was last seen leaving his residence shortly after 12 p.m. on Monday.

Wilton-Watson was driving a blue Kia Sportage with the license plate BCPD559 and OPP say it’s unknown where he has gone.

Police note that his family is concerned for his well-being and anyone with information is asked to call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122.