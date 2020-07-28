GRAVENHURST, ON-A swim advisory has been put in effect for the Muskoka Bay Beach after the local health unit finished conducting tests.

Under the recommendation of the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, advisory signs will be posted as recent water samples indicated that the bacteria levels could increase the risk of developing minor skin, eye, ear, nose, or throat infections or stomach illness.

The beach will remain open to the public, and if you chose to go for a swim, you are advised against dunking your head or swallowing the water.

For more info, head to the SMDHU’s site here.