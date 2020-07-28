Bracebridge is giving a COVID-19 update on its services.

The town says they are still accepting applications, payments, correspondence and other items through the Municipal Office’s drop-box near the main doors to the building.

For those who are contacting staff by phone, you can leave a message with the General Mailbox, and it will be forwarded to the appropriate contact.

If you wish to leave a message with a specific staff member directly, head to the town’s website for a proper extension or email address.

The town says staff are working to ensure proper protocols are in place for when the office does re-open to the public.

