Following four months of being shut down amid the pandemic – the Muskoka Steamships & Discovery Centre are set to restart operations.

Starting on August 1st, the steamships are set to begin their voyages once again, while the Discovery Centre will be opening its doors – however, both will be operating at a limited capacity.

In an interview with MyMuskokaNow, President for the Muskoka Steamships and Discovery Centre, John Miller says they are being extremely cautious with their reopening.

“When you deal with as many people as we deal with, there are a number of different scenarios that are going to occur that we are not going to be able to think of in advance. So, we’re doing our best to prepare using the protocols set out by the province and the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, and we think we’re ready. So, we’re very excited.”

The Steamships and Discovery Centre will be operating at around half capacity.

Under normal circumstances, capacity is around 100, but Miller says for the time being – they will be allowing 50 visitors at a time in both the Centre and on the Wenonah II Steamship.

Meanwhile, the Segwun, the older of the two ships – will remain docked for the season as it undergoes repairs.

Miller says since this is just the first phase of their reopening – they need to ensure the health and safety of their customers and employees.

“We want to fully understand all the scenarios and the distancing and stuff like that before we go to the maximum number. So, we want to take two or three weeks to ensure that we’ve got everything in place that needs to be and that our customers, crew and staff are safe as well.”

As far as booking reservations with the Wenonah II – Miller notes, they’re encouraging online reservations.

As for the Discovery Centre – they’re asking that people call ahead and book a time slot.

Miller says they’ll be asking all their guests to be patient and to follow measures they have in place as they work through the gradual reopening of the tours and Discovery Centre.

“We’re just looking to finish this summer season strong – even though we haven’t started yet, we’re very excited to finally be able to offer some tours and hopefully generate some revenue for the region, the economy and also be able to rehire our staff.”

You can head to the Muskoka Steamships & Discovery Centre website for more details on booking reservations on the Wenonah II or the Discovery Centre.