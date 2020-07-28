A swim advisory has been issued for Port Sydney Beach.

Effective Tuesday, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is issuing the advisory based on water samples collected.

Port Sydney swim lessons will be relocated to Hutcheson Beach at regularly scheduled times, and Aquatics will contact registered participants.

An advisory is a warning to swimmers, but the beach will remain open to the public.

During a swim advisory, the beach is posted with warning signs indicating the most recent water samples show bacteria in numbers that may increase your chances of developing minor skin, eye, ear, nose or throat infections as well as stomach illness.

Advisory signage has been posted at the beach, and the Town of Huntsville is monitoring the situation on the advice of the SMDHU.

Huntsville will notify residents when the advisory is lifted.

Head to the health unit’s website for more details.