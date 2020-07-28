Gull Lake Rotary Beach is under a swim advisory.

Based on water samples collected by the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit on Monday, the Health Unit is now recommending that swim advisory signs be posted at the beach.

The beach itself will stay open to the public.

During a swim advisory, the beach is posted with warning signs indicating the most recent water samples show bacteria in numbers that may increase your chances of developing minor skin, eye, ear, nose or throat infections as well as stomach illness.

If you do decide to swim – you’re encouraged to avoid dunking your head or swallowing the water.

Visit the town of Gravenhurst’s website for more on beach safety amid COVID-19 and additional swimming options in the town.

For more information – head to the SMDHU’s website.