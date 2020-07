BRACEBRIDGE, ON-Bracebridge is confirming there will be a temporary road closure on Meadow Heights Drive.

Starting July 29th at 7:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., the road between 111 Meadow Heights Drive and 115 Meadow Heights Drive will be fully closed off to all vehicular traffic while crews replace a culvert.

For more info, head to the Town’s website here.