A North York woman has been arrested after operating a vessel while under the influence of alcohol.

The Bracebridge OPP Marine Unit was patrolling Lake Muskoka in Gravenhurst on Saturday when they stopped a vessel for a routine check.

Officers conducted an investigation into the presence of alcohol and subsequently arrested and charged the operator – a 25-year-old woman from North York with impaired operation of a vessel with a blood alcohol concentration over 80.

A charge for impaired operation on a vessel carries the same consequences as impaired driving, and as a result, the woman has had her license suspended for 90 days.

She’ll be before a judge in Bracebridge on October 6.