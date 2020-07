BRACEBRIDGE, ON-The Town of Bracebridge has confirmed that South Muskoka Falls Road is temporarily closed today.

Until 4:00 p.m., South Muskoka Falls Road, between Highway 118 East and Morrow Drive, will be closed to all pedestrian and vehicular traffic while a culvert replacement is underway.

During this time, access will be given to local traffic only.

For more info, head to the Town of Bracebridge site here.