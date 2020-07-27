Ontario is reporting 119 new cases of COVID-19.

Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Christine Elliott tweeted Monday morning that 76 of the cases, or 64 percent, are in people under 40.

The new cases bring the provincial total to 38,799.

Locally, 30 of the province’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 16 of them reporting no new cases.

Ontario processed nearly 25,000 tests over the last day.

A total of 34,461 cases are considered resolved.

One new death was also announced on Monday, bringing the provincial death toll to 2,764.