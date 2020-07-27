BRACEBRIDGE, ON-The Bracebridge Chamber of Commerce is taking steps to help support businesses recover from COVID-19.

In partnership with Canada United, a national movement supporting local businesses in communities across the country, Chamber President Richard Borland says the pandemic has created unprecedented challenges for businesses in the Muskoka region and across the province.

“We need to continue to support those who create jobs, drive innovation, and generate wealth for communities across Ontario.”

During the Canada United weekend, from August 28th until the 30th, residents are encouraged to join the movement in buying and dining local as well as celebrating and supporting local businesses.

Also until August 31st, if you go to the Canada United site here and watch their videos, like posts from @GoCanadaUnited on social media and use #CanadaUnited to demonstrate your support, RBC will contribute five cents, up to a maximum of $2 million, to the new Canada United Small Business Relief Fund.

Ultimately, this fund will provide small businesses with grants of up to $5,000 to help cover expenses related to PPE renovations.

RBC says they are excited to welcome the Bracebridge Chamber of Commerce to Canada United as they will be able to help local businesses and Canada’s economy come back strong.

The Ontario Chamber of Commerce will administer the funds, and if small business owners are interested in the program, they can visit its website here.