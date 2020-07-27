MUSKOKA, ON-The Ontario Government is investing $1.5 million in Muskoka to help build housing for the homeless population in the region.

As part of Ontario’s Home for Good Program, people who are homeless or at risk of being homeless in Muskoka will be helped as this funding will assist the District work with community organizations on a supportive housing project.

This project will feature both affordable housing units and space for supportive service agencies that will offer programs for homeless, disadvantaged youth and youth at risk homelessness.

District Chair John Klinck said that housing and services to support the vulnerable members in the community is a top priority of the council. “We are appreciative of this funding from the province. These new units and supports will have a tremendous impact on the lives of youth experiencing or facing potential homelessness in Muskoka.”

The District has already secured a location for the housing project, 49 Pine Street, in Bracebridge, which is currently occupied by Simcoe Muskoka Family Connexions (SMFC). The District said that the location has long been recognized as a destination for youth who need assistance and is a place where Muskoka youth seek support regularly.

“We are thrilled to see the development of this critical program for youth who are at risk of homelessness. We value our partnership with the District and are delighted to have 49 Pine St. as the future location to serve and support the vulnerable youth in our community,” said Executive Director of SMFC, Geraldine Dooley-Phillips. “We are in the process of securing a new location for our agency within the Town of Bracebridge, where we will continue to deliver child welfare, child and youth mental health services and youth justice services.”

Currently, the project is aimed to be completed in early 2022, and for more info, head to the District of Muskoka site here.