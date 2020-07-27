The splashpad at Muskoka Wharf Sports Fields is reopening ahead of schedule. (Facebook photo - Town of Gravenhurst)

PORT SEVERN, ON- Watering restrictions have been put in effect for Port Severn, following the advice given by the Ministry of Environment.

Effective immediately, this restriction was announced to ensure the continued safety of the water system.

During this time, the District of Muskoka confirmed that in the Port Severn area, using the water system for operating sprinklers, amusement devices or filling swimming pools is not permitted.

Residents can use the water system for watering their lawns or gardens provided the owner or occupants water their plants for a maximum period of two hours per day.

The District said the resident’s cooperation is greatly appreciated as the efforts will help ensure the continued safety of the water system in the community.

If you have any questions, call 705-645-6764.