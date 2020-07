BRACEBRIDGE, ON-The Town of Bracebridge has confirmed that part of Manitoba Street is going to temporarily close.

Set for July 27th from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., the laneway between 94 Manitoba Street and 98 Manitoba Street will be fully closed off to all pedestrian and vehicular traffic while crews perform tests.

For more road closure updates, visit the Town of Bracebridge site here.