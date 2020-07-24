The Huntsville Otters have undergone a complete overhaul of their front office.

The team announced a number of additions to the organization with a few familiar faces and some new ones set to join the team ahead of the 2021-22 season.

That includes new Head Coach Andrew Shipley, Assistant General Manager Barry Parish, as well as goalie coach and former Otters netminder Mitchell Jones.

In an interview with MyMuskokaNow, Otters GM Marc Gagnon says the team is thrilled to add so much experience, and he’s confident that each addition will play a significant role.

“I felt it was important to really beef up and strengthen the team structure. You can’t be successful without the right support in place, and I felt I needed to beef that up, and I feel I have. It’s just a start, but it’s a good start.”

Shipley assumes the coaching role following a coaching stint in Barrie’s Triple-A system, while Parish has worked alongside Gagnon and has become a trusted confidant.

Jones meanwhile becomes the organizations’ first full-time goalie coach in some time.

The team is also adding four new scouts to the front office, former Otters Captain Cody Jones, Jared Stevens, Jake McIntyre and Keith Cyr.

Despite COVID-19 leaving a cloud of uncertainty over the upcoming season, Gagnon says they are proceeding with business as usual.

“I want everybody in place and in the right spot. From now on, we start recruiting – talked to a few kids already. But that’s the next step – and we just proceed as if the season’s happening, and if it isn’t, we won’t be caught off guard, and we’ll just keep going.”

Gagnon says there are a number of roles they’re looking to fill ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Anyone interested in finding out more information can head to the Otter’s website or contact Gagnon via email.