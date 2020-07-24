MUSKOKA, ON-In an effort to beat the incoming heatwave this weekend, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is offering tips to stay cool.

As Environment Canada has called for a heat warning that is supposed to hit on Saturday, the SMDHU says people should be careful of their health and look for ways to avoid overheating.

When temperatures are high, overexertion can increase the risk of heat exhaustion, dehydration and heatstroke.

Over this weekend, be sure to drink plenty of fluids and not wait until you feel thirsty.

Also, be sure to stay cool indoors, and if you must go out, stay in the safe and make sure you wear sunscreen, a hat, sunglasses, and lightweight clothing.

Electric fans can also provide comfort by increasing evaporation, however, they become less effective when conditions are extreme.

It’s also recommended you keep physical activity to a minimum and draw blinds or curtains to prevent radiant heat from entering the home.

Infants and young children, frail elderly and people with chronic lung conditions or those taking certain prescriptions, are more vulnerable from overheating, and you are recommended to check on these individuals regularly.

For more info, visit the health unit site here.