Gravenhurst is providing another COVID-19 update.

The town is commending residents for following public health guidelines as there continue to be no further cases of the virus in Gravenhurst.

Residents are also being saluted for their response and adherence to the safety precautions and mandatory mask order that is in place throughout the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit.

While municipal buildings are still closed, steps are being taken for the gradual reopening of a number of outdoor amenities – which will be announced at a later date.

The town appreciates the community’s patience and understanding, while services are being balanced with appropriate resources.

At this week’s council meeting, the council voted to further extend the due date on unpaid 2020 Interim Taxes to August 31.

This is expected to help ease financial stress for some in the community.

The town encourages you to register for the monthly preauthorized payment program, provided there are no previous years’ arrears.

This will allow a gradual spread of their balance over a year and avoid penalty.

Also, a reminder that a third COVID-19 Assessment Clinic is scheduled for the town on Wednesday, August 12, from 10 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. at the Gravenhurst Centennial Centre.

Muskoka Paramedics are providing tests for asymptomatic people who need to be tested in order to visit a long term care home, retirement home or other congregate settings.

More information on the local COVID-19 response can be found here.