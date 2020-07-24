Gravenhurst is set to unveil its much anticipated Ditchburn Bay Historical Garden.

Mayor Paul Kelly, along with fellow councillors, will be on hand for the official opening of the garden.

The Ditchburn Bay Boathouse Association, which consists of boathouse owners on Wharf Road – the original Gravenhurst Wharf – are celebrating 15 years and are looking forward to introducing their historical garden to the community.

The official opening and ribbon cutting will take place on Tuesday, starting at 2 p.m., at 224 Wharf Road.

The town asks that those who attend, abide by physical distancing measures and wear appropriate personal protective equipment where necessary.