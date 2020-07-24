The District of Muskoka is addressing recently missed curbside collection on routes throughout the region.

Waste Connections of Canada, Muskoka’s curbside collection contractor for garbage, recycling and organics is experiencing staffing and driver challenges that have recently been compounded by heatwave temperatures.

The District says it is working closely with the contractor to address the service delivery gap – but has been advised that this may be ongoing through the summer season.

There are no changes to your regular pick-up day.

If you have been missed, the District says you can set material back out the next morning – as crews will plan to return.

If still missed, double the accepted limit will be allowed on your next scheduled day.

Residents are reminded to set their material out on collection day no later than 8 am and leave your materials out until 7:00 pm.

You can download the District’s “Muskoka Recycles” app to get customized waste management information, including service alerts, collection reminders, waste facility information, and sorting information.

Residents are also encouraged to contact Waste Connections’ Customer Service department at 705-645-4453 or via email.

If you think your street is missed on your collection day – check here for information on service delays.